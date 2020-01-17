Marshall Jr., Tennessee St. host EKU

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Colonels have scored 71.2 points per game and allowed 74.4 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both solid improvements over the 66 points scored and 81.3 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Brown has connected on 29.8 percent of the 84 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 13 over his last three games. He's also converted 69.1 percent of his free throws this season.