Local church provides Brindlee Mountain Primary School staff with lunches

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - After hearing about the devastation to Brindlee Mountain Primary School from an EF2 tornado on Saturday, members of First Baptist Church Union Grove served lunch to the staff.
“When the school year started the teachers had know idea that they were going to have a week and half to work extremely hard. They work hard every day, but to ease that burden the churches have to come to ease that load off of their list and to be able to minister to them and make sure they get a good meal, " said the pastor, Greg Narrell.
Narrell said although he and his church members are heartbroken by the tragedy, they are happy to come together and help the Marshall County school district work through the process of rebuilding.
“I hope people see that in spite of a difficulty and in spite of a struggling time that we can unite together and still be over-comers through what Jesus Christ has done for us," said Narrell.
First Baptist Church Union Grove will continue to serve staff members throughout the rest of the week.
