Lauderdale County man indicted in major TN meth bust

WAYNESBORO, Tn. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man has been indicted in a major meth bust in Wayne County, Tennessee.
The indictments comes after a year-long investigation.
Darrell Alonzo “Choppo” White is one of several indicted in this investigation. He’s believed to be the main person who was selling the meth.
White was already in custody in Lauderdale County on unrelated charges. Authorities in Tennessee contacted deputies about a possible drug dealer, but only had the nickname “Choppo”.
Deputies knew the name, which led authorities to execute a search warrant on a business White owned in Florence. During that search, they found 3 1/2 pounds of meth.
Authorities believe some of the meth going into Wayne County was coming from northwest Alabama.
White remains in custody in Lauderdale County.
