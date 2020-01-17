Hartselle pastor looking for help with rebuilding in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pastor in Hartselle is looking for help from the Tennessee Valley with help in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian’s devastation.
Mike Vest, a pastor at Oak Ridge United Methodist Church, wanted to help a friend, home builder, and resident in the Bahamas. He tried to send him money, but the issue was that the island’s home improvement store was destroyed by the hurricane. Any product that comes to the island is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
This led Vest to start the “Paying it Forward Bahamas" initiative. It’s an effort to rebuild 20 homes and raise enough to ship the items to the Bahamas.
The supplies are held at the United Methodist Disaster Warehouse on Highway 31 South in Decatur. Items needed include sheet rock, plywood, nails, kitchen cabinets, generators, and much more.
The campaign also needs $4,000 for shipping.
Donations will be accepted until February 5th.
You do need to call ahead if you’re looking to donate. If you’d like to help, you can learn more by clicking here.
