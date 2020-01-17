Decatur Fire Department asking for new truck after major maintenance fail

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The busiest fire station in Decatur, station number five, needs an upgrade. Its main fire truck is on its last leg.
“With some of the problems that we can foresee with this truck, we feel it’s best to go ahead and buy a new truck," Division Chief Tracy Thornton said.
It’s truly a precautionary measure right now, especially since the truck is 19 years old and has traveled more than 165,000 miles.
“That’s a pretty high number for a fire truck. Most fire trucks don’t have that much, and it’s been a good truck, but it’s time to look for a new truck before we get into a bind where we have to have one,” Thornton explained.
However, the process for getting a brand-new half-million dollar truck is neither fast nor easy.
Thornton says they've worked with dealerships to speed up the process because there's no telling when or if the truck will stop running.
They also need the money to buy the truck right now they don’t have it and time is not on their side.
“We know that we’re going to have to purchase a new truck within the next couple years, and each year you can look at a 3-4 percent increase of what the truck costs. If we go ahead and order it now it’ll save the citizens that much more money by getting the truck in now then waiting two years to get it,” Thornton said.
The Decatur City Council is set to vote on a new truck Monday.
