Congressman Bradley Byrne supports president’s stance on Iran

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A missle attack came just days after President Trump's decision to kill Iran's top leader.
This has since sparked a lot of debate among leaders in Washington. Alabama congressman and Senate candidate Bradley Byrne is defending the president’s tough stance on Iran. Byrne says, in the long run, this is how we need to handle that country.
Right now, Congress is debating a bill that would limit the president's power to take further action against Iran. Byrne says, he is not on board with that.
Byrne says he thinks President Trump reaching out to Iran to talk is a good idea. However, he thinks the Iran doesn’t want to because they’re afraid it will be looked at as a weakness.
Byrne says Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of 600 American servicemen and women. And thousands of Muslims. He supports the president’s decision to strike him, and is willing to deal with any repercussions.
“This was a step forward for the Middle East, for the Muslim world in the Middle East, but for all of us really and it’s changed the balance over there. It’s reset the table. In a way that’s not just favorable to the united states but favorable for the call for peace,” Byrne said.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.