(WAFF) - January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, a time dedicated to reminding women of measures they can take to help protect themselves against health issues like cervical cancer.
“Pap smears are the best way of prevention of cervical cancer,” says Dr. Tyler Kirby, a gynecologic oncologist at Huntsville Hospital. “The idea is to preform Pap smears on a regular basis. We would pick up the precancerous HPV or dysplasia precancerous condition and be able to treat it easily prior to progression to invasive cancer.”
While Pap smears can help prevent cervical cancer, many people in Alabama do not get these recommended screenings.
“Some of that is because of distance from a city" says Dr. Kirby.
Another concern keeping people from getting their screenings is lack of insurance coverage. However, what most people don’t realize is that everyone in Alabama has coverage for Pap smears.
“Even if you don’t have insurance, you can go to the local health department and get a Pap smear for free, and then, if there is dysplasia or cancer, there is a program called the ABC program in Alabama that pays for your treatment and evaluation for cervical cancer," says Dr. Kirby. "So, there’s no excuse for patients not to get screening.”
Doctors recommend a first Pap smear after age 21, and if everything is negative, the recommendation is then one screening every three years.