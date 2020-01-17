Anonymous donor pays students’ lunch debts at 2 Huntsville schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some Huntsville parents are breathing a sigh of relief after an anonymous donor paid lunch debt at two schools.
The donor wrote a $500 check at Mountain Gap Elementary and Middle School.
The money wiped out lunchroom debt from the first half of the year for about 75 students.
Both principals say it makes a big difference for families.
It also left a surplus because the donation was more than the amount owed at the cafeteria.
The extra money will go into a student needs fund to help pay lunchroom debt at the end of the school year.
The principals stress that they will never turn down lunch to a child with an outstanding balance.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.