4-year-old accidentally shot in Athens, police say

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens police are investigation a shooting they say was accidental.
On Wednesday, police received a call from Athens Limestone Hospital about a 4-year-old being shot in the leg. Investigators arrived at the hospital and talked with the child’s parents.
The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was accidental, according to a news release.
Investigators say the 9mm bullet traveled through both of the child’s legs then lodged in a couch. The father rushed the child to the emergency room. The child’s injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
