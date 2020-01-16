Returning dry today, but changes come this weekend

The rain overnight will sink to the south with the associated cold front. Today will be dry with decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Friday wraps up the workweek with mostly cloudy skies. Dew points will increase tomorrow with a southerly flow. A few showers are possible Friday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest.
The next system moves through Saturday. Showers will be possible as early as the morning hours. Activity will fade during the evening.
After the cold front passes, noticeably cooler air will settle into the Tennessee Valley. Highs will drop from the mid to upper 50s Saturday to the mid 40s Sunday. Temperatures really take a dive at the beginning of the workweek with morning lows in the low to mid 20s and highs in the 30s.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.