Police search for attempted robbery suspect after officer-involved shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are searching the Ensley area for a suspect they say attempted to rob a fast food restaurant Wednesday evening.
Authorities say an off-duty uniformed police officer was working security detail at the KFC located in the 1800 Ensley Avenue around 5:40 p.m.
Police say that’s when a suspect entered the location and presented a weapon demanding money. That’s when an altercation began between the officer and the suspect. Police say shots were fired by the off-duty police officer. That’s when the suspect fled the scene through the drive-through window.
Officers searched the area for the suspect, but he remains at large. Police say it appears the suspect was injured during the robbery, but there were no injuries to the officer or employees at the restaurant.
The Alabama Bureau of Investigation will be called in to conduct the officer-involved shooting investigation.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
