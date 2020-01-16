Moulton Fire Department warns of donation scam

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Moulton and the fire department have recently been made aware of a potential donation scam in Lawrence County.
The fire department says after a concerned citizen complained, they confirmed an individual has been conducting door-to-door solicitations on behalf of the Moulton Fire Department in the Mount Moriah area (County Road 236) of Lawrence County. This individual has no identification or affiliating documents representing the Moulton Fire Department or the city of Moulton.
Officials say this individual has been requesting donations of $40 on behalf of Moulton Fire & Rescue. The individual has been seen operating out of a small, older model truck, red or dark in color, possibly a Chevrolet S-10.
The Moulton Fire Department does not solicit door-to-door donations, and any individual representing the Moulton Fire Department in an official capacity will always have proper identification and uniforms. All officially sanctioned Moulton Fire Department activities are coordinated through the city of Moulton and proper notice is given through the appropriate media channels.
The Moulton Fire Department urges all citizens to be aware and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement authorities.
