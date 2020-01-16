More rain, cold front this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The break from the rain will last through Friday afternoon. We will have more rain late Friday night into Saturday evening.
For tonight it will stay mostly clear and cool with lows in the middle to upper 30s.
Clouds will begin to increase by the late morning hours on Friday. As a cold front approaches the chance of rain will increase overnight Friday into Saturday morning. This front will bring big changes behind it and widespread rain ahead of it.
Rainfall totals will be around ½” through Saturday.
After highs in the middle 50s Friday and Saturday we will drop into the 40s on Sunday and all the way down into the 30s for highs Monday and Tuesday.
Prepare for the return of freezing temperatures. Morning lows will be in the lower 20s Monday through Wednesday next week.
