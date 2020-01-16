Limestone County dump truck rotations passes savings to taxpayers

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A dump truck rotation is saving Limestone County some big bucks.
The county has a program where new trucks are purchased at the beginning of the year. The trucks are driven for about a year to pave, clear debris or just general, everyday use.
Then, the trucks are sold and new ones are purchased to restart the cycle. That keeps Limestone County trucks new and profits high.
Last year, the county ended up with a $40,000 profit, and that profit was passed on to taxpayers.
“So we used nine dump trucks last year, the county did, and it costs us zero dollars. It never cost us a penny, not a taxpayer’s dime,” said Limestone County Commissioner Jason Black.
The money earned goes into the general fund.
Not only do the county and taxpayers win, so do employees. They always have new equipment to use.
Interestingly, some of the year-old sold trucks head to South America.
