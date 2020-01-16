Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A review by The Associated Press has found that some Tennessee parents were accused of misspending thousands of dollars in school voucher funds while using state-issued debit cards over the past school year. State officials say they do not know what many of those purchases were for. The AP reviewed nearly 50 letters sent between May 2018 and September 2019 to voucher recipients alerting them of improper purchases placed on the state debit cards. Just under half of those letters listed “unknown” when citing the improper purchase. The voucher program has been available to some families of students with certain disabilities since 2017.