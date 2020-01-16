Indicted Limestone County judge signs confession letter, faces new ethics complaint

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Judiciary has filed a complaint against Limestone County District Judge Douglas Patterson.
The complaint charges Patterson with violations of the Alabama Canons of Ethics by either having committed at least one of the crimes charged in the indictment or having created the appearance he had committed one or more of those crimes.
The ACJ says Patterson’s “conduct has brought the judicial office into disrepute and degraded public confidence in the integrity of the judiciary.”
Patterson is already facing criminal charges from the attorney general’s office for third degree theft, using his position for personal gain, and financial exploitation of the elderly.
The ACJ filed the new complaint against Patterson on Wednesday. The new complaint follows a letter signed by Patterson on Dec. 17, 2019. This letter addressed to the presiding circuit judge of the 39th Judicial Circuit admits to stealing from elderly clients and stealing funds belonging to the people of Limestone County.
In the letter, Patterson says, “No excuses are offered, because the things I did were not, and are not, excusable. I betrayed the trust placed in me by my disabled and elderly clients by stealing from their funds for which I owed a fiduciary duty and trust.”
Patterson has 30 days to respond to this new complaint.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.