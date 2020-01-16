Huntsville man sentenced to 25 years for child porn charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A federal judge has sentenced a Huntsville man to 25 years in prison for sexually exploiting a 10-year-old.
U.S. District Court Judge Abdul K. Kallon sentenced Darnell Lawson to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography and enticing a young girl to engage in sexual activity for the purpose of creating obscene images.
Lawson pleaded guilty to these charges in August 2019 and is required to register as a sex offender.
“A long prison sentence is well-deserved for this defendant,” said U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town. “Lawson stole the innocence of a young girl and gave her no sanctuary of a childhood. He will now spend the next 25 years in federal prison where there is no sanctuary of parole.”
“This case demonstrates how HSI seeks to partner with all the relevant stakeholders to protect those among us that are the most vulnerable. HSI partnered with Huntsville PD, and the NCAC multidisciplinary team to get this predator off our streets," said U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Special Agent in Charge James G. Hernandez.
This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. attorneys’ offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) also encourage the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free hotline at (866) 347-2423.
