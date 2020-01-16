Huntsville Madison County Builders Association opens free construction school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A free education is hard to come by, but can now be found on Long Avenue in Huntsville.
The Huntsville Madison County Builders Association opened the North Alabama Homebuilding Academy Thursday.
Students can enroll for free as long as they’re at least 18 years old and can pass a drug test.
Students can take part in an eight week course (two classes a week at night) or a more intensive four week course (four days a week).
Academy Executive Officer Barry Oxley said students will learn construction basics including carpentry, plumbing, electrical, etc....
Upon graduation, the students will get the opportunity to be a part of a job fair where they can turn their new skills into employment.
At the “ribbon cutting” Thursday, speakers said a labor shortage is crippling the construction industry.
Oxley said the shortage is costing the public time and money.
“Because if we don’t do something about it, it’s going to take that service technician longer to come to your house, it will take them longer to build your house, and it will cost you more money. So we have to do something about it so we can reduce that kind of stuff," he said.
Interested applicants can explore opportunities at this website.
