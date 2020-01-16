Huntsville Ice Complex to close for 6 months for renovations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than two months, the Huntsville Ice Complex will be closed for renovations.
The complex will be shut down for about six months while new ice rinks are built inside.
For players, this means no practices for months starting March 16.
The good news for athletes and coaches is that hockey season ends in March, so they will not be missing out on games.
Employees tried to plan the renovations around peak “ice season.”
“We’re doing our absolute best to accommodate all of our patrons. It’s not an easy situation for anyone to be in, and we’re doing the best that we can with what we’ve been given, and we are doing the best that we can with the ice time we have,” said assistant skating director Jillian Riley.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.