Huntsville CrossFit gym to host fundraiser for fallen officer Billy Clardy III

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local gym is helping the family of fallen Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III.
Clardy was shot and killed while working with the STAC unit on a drug investigation in December.
CrossFit Empire South is a strength and conditioning facility that helps develop people reach elite levels of fitness through a variety of training techniques.
They are hosting a special hero workout to honor fallen Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III and collect donations for his family.
“We’re about community and any way we can show our support and appreciation for what the Huntsville police department and what they do for us every day and not only them but first responders. This this is just our way of us showing our appreciation for that," said Katie Campbell, operations manager and head coach at Crossfit Empire South.
Kenny Adams is a community relations officer for the Huntsville Police Department.
He is also a member of CrossFit Empire South.
“Every workout is very demanding, so you kind of rely on the people in the class just like we do in law enforcement and our partners to kind of push you through on those times when you feel like you are going to give up and that kind of helps us,” said Adams.
In turn, CrossFit Empire South wants to help the Clardy family.
Donations will be collected during the workout and Adams would like the community to come out and support to help keep Officer Clardy’s legacy alive.
“You know he was a great guy and to be honest with you he will probably be disappointed that we are doing all of this for him, but it’s our way to let him know and his family know that we love him and we will always be here for them," said Adams.
CrossFit Empire South’s event is open to the public and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m.
