Finishing touches being put on Trash Pandas stadium

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Baseball is nearly back in the Rocket City. The Trash Pandas’ home opener is just three months away.
In less than 91 days, Toyota Field will go from having 250 construction workers to 7,500 fans chairing on the Trash Pandas.
“People are recognizing what we’ve said all along, we’re going to try and run a major league team in a minor league setting,” said Ralph Nelson, the CEO of the Trash Pandas.
He said everything is coming together for Toyota Field.
“We’re two weeks away from substantial completion, which basically means the contractor is ready to say the stadium is done,” Nelson said.
So many parts of the stadium are already finished. The field, seats and locker rooms are ready to go.
Nelson said the parking lot is the biggest concern but he said crews need five days straight of no rain and they can get it done."
Nelson said he is already thinking about a big award, ballpark of the year.
"I can't imagine one of those ballparks is going to beat us out for ball park of the year, this place is beautiful."
But, Nelson said what really means a lot to him is delivering the best ballpark and team to the people of North Alabama.
Come April 15, Nelson said he is confident everyone will realize North Alabama has a major league stadium for the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.