Corrections officer charged with promoting contraband in Lauderdale County

(WAFF) - A Lauderdale County corrections officer was fired after being accused of trying to promote prison contraband.
Garrett Mason was charged with third-degree attempting to promote prison contraband. He had only been with the department for three months.
The contraband included cigarettes and some other substances, which are still being tested, according to the Times Daily.
Mason turned himself into authorities Wednesday morning and has since bonded out.
