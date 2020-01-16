Construction begins Saturday on Sparkman High School sky bridge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sparkman High School students will soon have a safer way to get from the high school building to 9th grade building.
Construction crews will begin building the sky bridge connecting the two buildings on Saturday, January 18.
This means the section of Ford Chapel Rd. between the two buildings will be closed for the next 8 weeks.
For the last several year, students have crossed Ford Chapel Rd. to get from one building to another.
“I think it’s going to be a lot better for the students, safety wise, because there are a lot of crazy people down here," said Hunter Stevens, a Sparkman High School Junior. "People drive crazy, speeding up and down the road.”
The new sky bridge will keep students inside all day and out of the heat, rain or snow.
“It’s going to be better because kids don’t have to walk out in the rain and it does rain a lot.”
To make sure students cross the road safely, a Madison County Deputy has sat out there to direct traffic every school day for years.
Madison County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Brent Patterson says this move is all about safety.
"When you've got kids that have to cross a busy street like Ford Chapel road is I believe it enhances risk with our kids."
Patterson said having Ford Chapel Rd. closed will be a headache for drivers, but he’s asking the public just give them some time.
“Be patient with us, be patient," he said. "And know while we’re doing it if you get mad, you get angry and you see this, know that we’re doing this for the safety of our children.”
While this construction is happening, Patterson said people cannot use the Sparkman parking lots as a detour. Students could potentially be walking out there and that could be very dangerous.
Tim Hall with Madison County Schools said the project date Ford Chapel Road will reopen is March 2, 2020
