Brindlee Mountain teachers move into new classrooms at the high school

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of teachers, faculty and staff are packing up what’s left from their classrooms at Brindlee Mountain Primary School and moving into the high school.
“We are so appreciative of all of the out pour of support that we are receiving from the community, from other school systems, from our churches and from District 1 commissioner," said Cindy Wigely, Superintendent of Marshall County Schools.
Brindlee Mountain High School is where 250 students will have to finish out the school year after a EF2 tornado left much of the primary school in ruins.
One by one, teachers went inside with boxes to get what was left that is still usable from their classrooms.
“Well, for myself it’s overwhelming but it’s a good overwhelming you know we are very blessed and lucky to have this building here. It’s almost like this building was here waiting on our students and for us," said April Henry, Administrative Assistant at Brindlee Mountain Primary School.
Wigley said the school district was able to provide teachers with five hundred dollars each to help teachers buy supplies for their new classrooms.
“We are always going to take care of our people and we are going to take care of our students and our staff and we are going to find a way no matter what and we are certainly grateful for what has been donated," said Wigley.
Wigley said while the tornado has left the Marshall County community and school district with a devastating loss, they will get through the tragedy with prayer and support.
“For a long time they had the motto that we are one and that’s true and they have shown that today and throughout this week. They are tired, but they are full of spirit," said Wigley.
If you would like to make a monetary donation, an account has been set up at Citizens Bank & Trust.
There are branches in Arab, Guntersville, Albertville, Cullman, New Hope, Elkmont, Rogersville, and Hazel Green.
