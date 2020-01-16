Authorities actively searching for registered sex offender in connection to Paighton Houston’s death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a suspect in connection to the death of Paighton Houston.
Deputy Chief David Agee says a warrant is issued for 50-year-old Fredrick Hampton, who is expected to be charged with abuse of a corpse, which is a class C felony. Agee says Hampton is also wanted in violation of the Registered Sex Offender Notification Act.
During a Thursday morning news conference Agee said Hampton and Houston were together on December 20, which was the last day Houston was seen. Agee said there is no evidence of any force involved.
Investigators say evidence shows Houston died at a home on McClain Street in Brighton on December 21. Agee says evidence also shows that after Houston died, Hampton disposed of her body in a criminal manner.
Agee said investigators have not received the completed autopsy report on Houston and the cause and manner of Houston’s death are not yet known. Agee added evidence shows no physical trauma to Houston would have led to her death.
Houston’s body was found buried in shallow grave behind a home in Hueytown on January 3.
Fredrick Hampton was convicted of Sodomy, Rape and Kidnapping in the First Degree in 1992 resulting in him being placed on the sex offender registry.
Hampton’s sex offender registry note says “Offender along with 7 other men Committed Rape 1st and Sodomy 1st on an adult female.”
He pleaded guilty in 2017 of third-degree robbery, third-degree theft of property and he’s currently on probation.
