Athens intersection closed for repair due to wreck

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Several lanes of traffic are closed in Athens due to a wreck.
Two vehicles crashed this afternoon near the intersection of Jefferson and Pryor Street.
The wreck also damaged a utility pole and traffic light. Police are closing off the intersection so crews can make necessary repairs. The road closures could extend through Thursday night, or until repairs are completed.
Drivers should consider taking Marion Street behind the event center as a detour.
