University of Alabama Huntsville students react to Elizabeth Warren’s plan to erase student debt if elected

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re just seven weeks away from Alabama’s primary election, and candidates are doing everything they can to get your attention.
Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren released a plan this week to erase student loan debt for 95 percent of Americans. Several candidates have put forward plans to deal with it, but Warren’s may be the most aggressive.
Warren says she doesn't need Congress's support. She argues that the Department of Education has the right to cancel student debt.
In addition to canceling debt, she says she wants to provide universal free tuition to public colleges.
U of H student SyAnn Hughes says her parents struggled paying off their debt and her mother just got through paying of her loans a few years ago.
“The average cost of tuition is like $10,000 when it used to be $5,000 like 40 years ago, probably less. And people have to work more and take out more loans. A lot of people I went to high school with either just did an associate at a community college because it was really cheap and they could do it. Or they just skipped college entirely and joined the military,” Hughes said.
But, not everyone agrees. Sophomore Olin Finch says he thinks if you agreed to the loan, you agreed to pay it back, and Warren's plan isn't realistic.
“Nothing is every free in this world. You learn that in economics. So when you pay something you have to pay it back. I’m learning it myself because I have some loans and you have to pay it back eventually. You cant just erase something, there's always going to be payoffs,” Finch said.
Warren says the loans will be paid off by a new tax on the wealthy.
