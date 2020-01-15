Scattered showers and near 70 today

Warm temperatures in the 60s will start off your Wednesday morning but keep your umbrella close by as we will have more rain showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures this afternoon will warm to near 70 degrees under overcast skies. Overnight the rain showers will end and the wind will pick up from the north, skies will clear out by daybreak on Thursday.
Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with cooler highs in the upper 50s. Isolated to scattered showers return on Friday with high temperature in the middle 50s. Another cold front will pass through on Saturday with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms expected, highs will be near 60 degrees.
Behind the cold front will be a surge of much colder air, temperatures on Sunday will be in the middle 40s followed by highs in the mid to upper 30s to start off next work week.
