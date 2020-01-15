Scattered shower, storm chances tonight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Muggy tonight with scattered drizzle turning into scattered showers and thunderstorms. The stronger storms will happen between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. This will be along a cold front.
We expect locally heavy rainfall, strong gusty winds (up to 50 mph), pea sized hail and vivid lightning. Some storms could produce ½” of rain in less than 30 minutes. Some street flooding is possible but the overall threat for flash flooding is low.
The storms will move out as the cold front moves through.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a north wind at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 mph. Some sunshine is possible by the middle of the afternoon.
More clouds return Friday afternoon with rain chances on the way for Friday evening. Rain will become widespread Saturday ahead of another front. This front will bring some of the coldest air of the season.
Sunday afternoon we will be in the 40s.
Morning lows for the early part of next week will drop into the 20s with highs remaining in the 30s. At least we will have dry weather and sunshine Sunday-Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.