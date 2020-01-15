New citizen named support person of the year for Morgan County Schools

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - Several staff members in the Morgan County school district were recognized for their hard work Tuesday. Among them was a special employee who was named support person of the year.
Sylvia Michel walked into the gym at Lacey’s Spring School to cheers and applause. She was treated like a queen the whole day.
"The ones that win these awards like support person of the year, teacher of the year, those are the ones the children really love...They know that whoever wins it’s somebody that they care about and has invested and added something to their life,” said Superintendent Bill Hopkins
“It’s great when someone with the story of Sylvia Michel is able to win,” he said.
Michel became a United Stater citizen on Dec. 7.
“It’s not an easy process. It’s hard. A lot of people go through it,” she said.
