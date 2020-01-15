Madison School leaders respond after students caught on camera yelling slurs

“The incident in question happened over the weekend, not on school property nor during a school-sanctioned activity. Having said that, Madison City Schools does not condone intolerance of any sort by its students or employees. Character traits such as respect and acceptance are taught in the early grades and reinforced throughout their school experience. Behavior contrary to what is expected by Madison City Schools is regrettable and not a reflection of who we are as a school system. Although the students were not under the authority of the schools at the time, Mr. Parker offered an apology to the couple and the Principal has addressed it fully with them.”