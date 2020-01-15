Limestone County First Class Pre-K enrollment begins Wednesday

Limestone County First Class Pre-K enrollment begins Wednesday
A 13-year-old boy is charged with making a terrorist threat at a Limestone County school.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 15, 2020 at 7:25 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 7:26 AM

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Registration for Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program begins Wednesday in Limestone County.

The county currently has nine First Class Pre-K classes, with one at each elementary school.

District leaders say there is an average of 10-12 students on a waiting list each year to get into a Pre-K program. They say interest in the First Class program is growing.

If you’d like to register your child for the program, click here.

Governor Kay Ivey recently announced a $33 million grant awarded by the state, which would be used for the state’s early childhood education programs, including First Class Pre-K.

[ FIND MORE DETAILS ON THE ATHENS NEWS COURIER ]

The enrollment period ends March 20th. Children who aren’t picked go on a waiting list.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.