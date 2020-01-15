Insulation project ongoing at 4 UNA residence halls

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Work continues at four University of North Alabama residence halls, even though the students are still living there.
This is impacting Appleby East and West, Covington, and Hawthorne Halls. The project is intended to fix issues with the Exterior Insulation and Finish System on the buildings.
School officials say the system has had some problems, leading to water damage both on the inside and outside.
The project started before Christmas and was expected to take 90 days to finish.
Students are still staying in the dorms. UNA leaders are hopeful the work will only need to be done to the exterior of the buildings.
School officials say they’re communicating with the students living in the halls about the project on a regular basis.
