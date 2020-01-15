Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points and eight assists, Dillon Brooks scored 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their sixth straight game by defeating the Houston Rockets 121-110. Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 despite going 6 of 16 from the floor. Morant missed only one of his 11 shots. James Harden led the Rockets with 41 points as backcourt mate Russell Westbrook took the night off in the first game of a back-to-back. Eric Gordon finished with 23 points, and Clint Capela had 16 points and 16 rebounds.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 4-2. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Josh Archibald also scored, and Connor McDavid picked up three assists for the Oilers, who are 5-1-1 in their last seven. Filip Forsberg and Colin Blackwell scored for Nashville, which had its two-game willing streak halted.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh forward Terrell Brown thought he had a game-tying tip-in with 21 seconds to play, but he was called for a foul on the play, allowing No. 11 Louisville to escape Pitt’s upset bid with a 73-68 overtime victory. Pitt guard Trey McGowens’ driving layup attempt bounced off the rim, and Brown put it back, appearing to tie the game, but he was whistled for an over-the-back foul against Louisville’s Malik Williams. Williams hit both free throws to put Louisville up by two possessions, securing the victory.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Crystal Dangerfield scored 24 and fourth-ranked UConn used a late run to pull away from Memphis in a 68-56. The Huskies (14-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) escaped in the final quarter to remain undefeated in league play.. They have not lost a conference game since joining AAC in the 2013-14 season and are 11-0 all-time against Memphis.Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu led the Tigers (9-8, 0-4) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Madison Griggs scored 12.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The late David Williams II, the former athletic director at Vanderbilt, is the 2020 winner of the NCAA President's Pat Summitt Award. The NCAA announced the award with Gail Williams set to accept on behalf of her late husband at the NCAA Convention in Anaheim, California. Williams retired as Vanderbilt athletic director last January and died in February hours before his retirement party. He is the fourth to win the award that recognizes devotion to developing student-athletes and made a positive impact on their lives. NCAA President Mark Emmert says Williams worked tirelessly for all college athletes.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans' gamble two years ago is a win away from paying off. That's when the Titans fired Mike Mularkey as head coach despite losing in the divisional round of the playoffs. Tennessee hired Mike Vrabel as a rookie head coach. The Titans wanted a coach who could push them to compete for championships, and they bet on Vrabel's experience as a 14-year linebacker with three Super Bowl rings. Now in his second season, Vrabel has the Titans playing in their first AFC championship game in 17 years.