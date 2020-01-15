Decatur Council President: Ice rink not in jeopardy

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur City Council is apparently still planning to repair problems at the Point Mallard Ice Rink, according to Council President Paige Bibbee.
Bibbee told our news partners at the Decatur Daily that “there’s been no talk on the city council” about not making the repairs. In June, workers discovered major pipe problems at the complex that would be very costly to repair.
In September, Council member Charles Kirby said there was a big decision to be made “whether to continue to pour money into this money pit or find another project.” The rink has failed to turn a profit for the past several years and repair estimates are coming in around $1.4 million.
On Tuesday, about 200 people turned out for the Decatur City Council meeting, with most wanting to speak up in support of the ice rink.
