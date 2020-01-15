Colbert County investigators discuss charges after cows found dead, malnourished

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County prosecutors are meeting with animal control officers and Tuscumbia Police to plan the next steps after two cows were found dead on property on Cook Lane recently.
Several other malnourished cows were found on the same property. The owner is facing charges of failing to properly dispose of the bodies. Our news partners at the Times Daily are reporting that additional charges may be filed soon. Animal control officer Anthony Wilbanks says one of the dead cows may have been laying there for 10 days. Times Daily photographers say they saw two dead animals still on the property on Tuesday.
To find out what options animal control officers have, pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Times Daily, or visit the Times Daily website.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.