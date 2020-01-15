5 candidates recommended for Limestone County Schools superintendent

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Association of School Boards is recommending five candidates to take over as superintendent of Limestone County Schools.
The school board is looking for Tom Sisk’s replacement. Sisk left last October to work for a school district in Bristol, Tennessee.
Board Chairman Bret McGill says they’re not limited to the list of five. He says they’re looking for candidates who have worked their way up.
The candidates are:
- James Cantrell - Most recently was director of operations for Dade County Schools in Georgia
- Alan Miller - Department head at Auburn University at Montgomery
- Carlos Nelson - Deputy superintendent at the Sheffield City Board of Education
- Charles Shearouse - Superintendent of Effingham County Board of Education in Georgia
- Tim Tubbs - Assistant superintendent for the Lauderdale County Board of Education
