Alabama schedules home-and-home with Georgia Tech

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has scheduled another home-and-home series renewing their rivalry with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
It will be a few years before they meet up, though. Bama will face the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on August 31, 2030. Tech will return the trip in Tuscaloosa on August 30, 2031.
Alabama last played Georgia Tech in 1984. The Tide have a 28-21-3 record in the series that dates back to their first meeting in 1902. Alabama and Tech were Southeastern Conference opponents from 1933 until the Yellow Jackets left the conference in 1964.
“We are pleased to secure another home-and-home for our future football schedules with the addition of Georgia Tech for the 2030 and 2031 seasons,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “The Crimson Tide and Yellow Jackets were regulars on each other’s calendars from 1902 to 1984, and we look forward to renewing the series between our two programs.”
“We are excited to announce the addition of another outstanding home-and-home series,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “Our administration has made it a point over the past several years to continue to improve our schedule and this is another great example. Georgia Tech and Alabama have a long history of great football games and we are looking forward to continuing that tradition.”
This now makes eight upcoming home-and-home series against Power Five teams for the Tide, including previously announced games coming up against Texas, Wisconsin, Florida State, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Virginia Tech.
That schedule is below:
September 10, 2022 - @ Texas in Austin
September 9, 2023 - Texas in Tuscaloosa
September 14, 2024 - @ Wisconsin in Madison
August 30, 2025 - @ Florida State in Tallahassee
September 13, 2025 - Wisconsin in Tuscaloosa
September 5, 2026 - @ West Virginia in Morgantown
September 19, 2026 - Florida State in Tuscaloosa
September 4, 2027 - West Virginia in Tuscaloosa
September 2, 2028 - @ Notre Dame in South Bend
September 1, 2029 - Notre Dame in Tuscaloosa
August 31, 2030 - @ Georgia Tech in Atlanta
August 30, 2031 - Georgia Tech in Tuscaloosa
September 11, 2032 - @ Oklahoma in Norman
September 10, 2033 - Oklahoma in Tuscaloosa
September 2, 2034 - @ Virginia Tech in Blacksburg
September 1, 2035 - Virginia Tech in Tuscaloosa
