Vandy looks to end streak vs Arkansas

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Arkansas has depended on senior leadership while Vanderbilt has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have collectively scored 52 percent of all Arkansas points this season. On the other side, freshmen Aaron Nesmith, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu have combined to score 49 percent of the team's points this year and have accounted for 62 percent of all Commodores points over their last five.