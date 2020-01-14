UNA celebrates 190 years

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama is celebrating 190 years.
“It’s a new tradition at UNA,” President Ken Kitts said in his Founder’s Day speech. “We often boast about the University being the oldest four-year university in the state; it is also accurate to say that we’re the oldest state-chartered institution in Alabama.”
It was founded as LaGrange College in Leighton in 1830. LaGrange College welcomed 70 students and faculty to campus when it opened on Jan. 11, 1830. Since then, there have been eight name changes and moved to Florence. It became the University of North Alabama in 1974.
UNA officials say Founders’ Day will be a part of annual celebrations on the UNA campus as the 200th birthday approaches in 2030.
Administrators are also encouraging you to donate to the 1830 fund. The money goes toward needs at the school.
