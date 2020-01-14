Sand Mountain Sam tradition comes to an end in Albertville

Albertville, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a sad day for folks in Sand Mountain. After 26 years, the legendary Sand Mountain Sam is being forced into semi-retirement.
Sam is a possum that is known to predict whether or not spring will be coming early to north Alabama. Like his friend, Punxatawney Phil, Sam made his prediction on (or around) February 2nd every year. Unlike Phil, Sam has as astounding 25-1 record of being right.
According to a press release from WQSB radio, Alabama state game wardens have shut down the Groundhog Day tradition. The official “Possum Handler” was told that having a possum as a pet is against the law, and continuing the event would result in the arrest of anyone involved.
WQSB says the Possum Day Celebration will continue but without Sam being present in studio. Instead, Sam’s friends will be with him elsewhere as he makes his prediction then calls into the radio station on Friday, January 31st (Sam doesn’t work weekends!)
WAFF has proudly covered Sam’s predictions for the past several years. The event was one of Allen Stroud’s favorite stories every year, and you can rest assured we’ll let you know what Sam’s got to say in 2020.
