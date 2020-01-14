Man who pulled knife arrested on robbery charges in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police arrest a man they say pulled a knife and robbed a person leaving a business.
It happened around 1:45 Tuesday morning in the area of North Courtland Street. 29-year-old James Burns is charged with first-degree robbery.
Police say a man was leaving a business there when he was approached by a male asking for money. The victim gave Burns $3. The victim told police Burns was not satisfied with the money, pulled a knife, and demanded more. Police caught up with Burns a short distance from the crime. Police found Burns in possession of the knife and $3.
Burns is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. His bond is set at $60,000.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.