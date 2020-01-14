Madison Co. Schools looking for more bus drivers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County School leaders say they’re looking for more bus drivers. A shortage right now is causing some headaches for students and parents.
County schools spokesman Tim Hall confirms that the shortage is causing some drivers to have to double up. That means they drop off kids on their normal route, then go back to school and pick up an entirely new set of students and take them home. We’ve been told the issue is especially a problem in the New Market area, impacting the Riverton and Buckhorn Middle and High School campuses.
“We are working on this and the best news is that we have driver training underway, right now, for one of our largest classes ever.” Hall told WAFF 48 . “We have 14 people in training to drive buses for Madison County Schools.”
Hall says, even with the new drivers in training, the county is always looking for more qualified people to join the bus fleet. You can learn more about how to apply by clicking this link to check out the job openings page on the Madison County School System’s website.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.