Madison City Council weighing new subdivision on Huntsville Brownsferry Road

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City Council is looking at weighing a plan to bring more than 160 homes into the fold.
Monday, council members got their first look at a proposed development agreement for 166 homes on roughly 80 acres north of Huntsville Brownsferry Road and east of Holladay Boulevard.
The agreement states the construction of the homes would be staggered (with the first homes coming in 2021), which is welcome news to former Madison City School Board member Connie Spears.
She said Madison growth is good, as long as the over-crowded school system is kept in mind.
“The elementary school is coming online as fast as we can get it, the middle school is close behind that, but don’t forget about our high schools. All of our schools are on the verge of being at capacity if not already at capacity," she said.
Spears said she’d like to see the city come up with a funding mechanism to counteract the potential growth.
Mayor Paul Finley will be giving the council an update on potential impact fees on future developments.
He said as it stands now, the fees would cost builders and ultimately be used for city services (police, fire department, infrastructure etc...).
“The things that quality of life impact, and makes a difference for our citizens. So where the schools received money, we’re looking at the possibility of an impact fee, so as new houses come in, they kind of pay for themselves,” he said.
He said impact fees for schools would require legislative action. Spears said she wants the city to move in that direction.
“It would be great if our city and our schools work together to Montgomery, if it does take a act of a legislature, that would be a powerful statement in Montgomery, in order so that our schools could get these fees,” she said.
Finley said he expects a version of the impact fees to pass in March, with a public hearing beforehand in February.
People who live nearby the proposed subdivision had other issues in mind. All declined to be interviewed, but did tell WAFF 48 News increased traffic is a concern.
