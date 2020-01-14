3M to begin preliminary chemical investigation at Brookhaven site

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - 3M has announced it will begin its preparations for a preliminary soil and groundwater investigation at the city of Decatur’s former Brookhaven landfill.
This marks the latest step in the company’s investigation process that was announced in late 2019.
Drilling activities and sample collection will begin the week of Jan. 20 and continue over a period of weeks. The samples will be collected and tested in accordance with a work plan submitted to, and reviewed by, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
Both the city of Decatur and the Decatur Board of Education will observe 3M’s sampling and arrange for independent analysis of the samples.
Drinking water in the area comes from Decatur Utilities, rather than private wells that draw groundwater. According to Decatur Utilities’ website, “Tests for [PFAS] in our water supply have been non-detect, or at near non-detectable levels.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.