Lauderdale Sheriff’s Office celebrating two centuries of service

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Next week will mark a special anniversary for deputies in the Shoals.
On January 24th, 1820, Charles Roundtrtee was appointed to be the first ever sheriff for Lauderdale County.
Now, the current sheriff is planning a celebration. Rick Singleton tells our news partners at the Times Daily that he’s dedicating a new monument on the 24th. “We’ll have a ceremony and unveiling of the monument, followed by a memorial service honoring the three deputies who have been killed in the line of duty,” Singleton said. An open house at the sheriff’s office on the second floor of the Lauderdale County Courthouse will follow from 2-4 p.m.
You can find out more in Tuesday’s edition of the Times Daily, or by visiting the Times Daily website.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.