Lauderdale Sheriff’s Office celebrating two centuries of service

Now, the current sheriff is planning a celebration. Rick Singleton tells our news partners at the Times Daily that he’s dedicating a new monument on the 24th. “We’ll have a ceremony and unveiling of the monument, followed by a memorial service honoring the three deputies who have been killed in the line of duty,” Singleton said. An open house at the sheriff’s office on the second floor of the Lauderdale County Courthouse will follow from 2-4 p.m.