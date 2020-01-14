Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says it has received a report of invasive silver carp spotted on Chickamauga Lake. According to a news release from the agency, an angler said a silver carp jumped into his boat as he deployed the trolling motor. Another 15-20 fish were visible near the surface of the water. Silver carp are one of several species of invasive Asian carp that are a concern for wildlife officials. TWRA says the fish in Chickamauga Lake were spotted in October but only reported to the agency on Friday. Officials are asking the public to report future sightings.