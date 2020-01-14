Huntsville Police: Woman surrenders, admits to fatally shooting man overnight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police say a woman called 911 and admitting shooting a man early Tuesday morning.
It happened just after 1:00 a.m. at an apartment complex on Dunn Drive.
We’re told the woman surrendered without incident when police arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Right now, police have not released anyone’s names or discussed possible charges. They do confirm that right now, investigators believe the shooting is related to a domestic incident.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.