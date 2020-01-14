Huntsville man gets life sentence for ax murder of his roommate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A convicted ax murderer was sentenced to life in prison.
Randal Beard pleaded guilty to the murder of his Huntsville roommate right before his trial was set to begin Monday.
The victim, 63-year old Robert Bezotte, was found dead inside the home they shared on Peel Street in 2017.
Bezotte was struck more 40 times with an ax, according to Madison County chief trial attorney Tim Gann.
Wayne faced a capital murder charge but his guilty plea reduced the charge to murder with a life sentence.
