Havoc visit NICU ahead of Melissa George Night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, the Huntsville Havoc spent some time at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children to visit some of the smallest in need.
Havoc players and coaches toured the NICU. It’s a chance for players to see how the Melissa George Night game on Friday will help give babies a fighting chance.
Goalie Max Milosek was a NICU baby himself and says it was nice to talk with families.
“I was 4 pounds 6 ounces, which is apparently pretty small. I have stories from my parents telling me how small I was. It’s cool to compare, but it’s crazy to look at some of the babies that are smaller like that,” he said.
Proceeds from Friday’s game against the Birmingham Bulls benefit the NICU at Huntsville Hospital. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at the VBC Propst Arena.
